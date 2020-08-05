Lincoln has 17th death from COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 17th resident has died from COVID-19 in Lincoln. The individual was a woman in her 90s who was hospitalized. Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird expressed condolences to her family and friends on behalf of the City.

Twenty lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County Wednesday, bringing the community total to 3,215.

Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information today:

Recoveries: up from 1,334 to 1,403

Overall positivity rate:

Lancaster County – remains at 6.8 percent

State – remains at 9.5 percent

National – remains at 9.6 percent

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 22 with 11 from Lancaster County (four on ventilators) and 11 from other communities (one on ventilator).

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms, please get tested. Testing is now open to all Lancaster County residents by appointment only.

The testing process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com. Drive through test sites include:

Bryan Health: LifePointe, 7501 S. 27th St.

CHI Health St. Elizabeth: Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., northwest corner of the mall.

Test Nebraska: Gateway Mall, northwest corner of the mall. Test Nebraska appointment times are from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. today through Saturday.

The COVID-19 Risk Dial is at “Orange,” indicating a high risk of the virus spreading. Residents are advised to follow these recommendations to protect themselves and others:

Stay home if possible.

Stay at least six feet away from others.

Wear face coverings.

Wash hands frequently.

Those at risk of complications from COVID-19 should continue to minimize close contact with others.

For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.

