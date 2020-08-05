Advertisement

LPD: Man steals motorcycle during test drive

Benjamin Kawamura
Benjamin Kawamura(Lincoln Police Department)
By Laura Halm
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:31 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say stole a motorcycle during a test drive.

On July 28 around 2:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the parking lot at Horizon’s Church, near 27th and Yankee Hill, for a report of a stolen motorcycle.

A 19-year old man told officers he had a motorcycle that he listed for sale on Facebook for $2,800 and was contacted by a man interested in buying it.

LPD said the owner told them once the man test drove the motorcycle in the parking lot for a few minutes, he sped off.

While riding the motorcycle in the church parking lot, the suspect didn’t wear a helmet and another car brought him to the church, according to officers, but on the way out he stopped at the car and put on a helmet.

LPD said there was no exchange of cash or title for the motorcycle. Investigators identified 24-year old Benjamin Kawamura as the suspect.

Investigators said Kawamura is also wanted on five felony warrants.

On Tuesday, officers located Kawamura at his home just north of 27th and Holdrege Streets and found a motorcycle in his backyard. LPD said the motorcycle was spray painted black but they verified it as the stolen motorcycle.

Kawamura was arrested and is facing theft by unlawful taking charges.

