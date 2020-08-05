LPS schools that have high numbers of remote learners also have high rates of students on the free or reduced lunch program

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nearly 7,000 Lincoln Public Schools students will start their school year zooming into their classes, learning from their Chromebooks inside their homes.

Many parents told 10/11 NOW their decision came down to safety.

For Lincoln parent, Angelique Cordes, that was a big part of her choice to keep her seventh grader home.

But for her, it's not just the risk of illness, it's also the financial impact that illness could come with.

“What happens if I get sick and lose my job, what happens if I have to be at the hospital or I’m in the hospital, who watches my kids?” Cordes said.

The data shows this may have played a role in many parents' decisions.

If you look at the elementary schools that have the highest rates of students choosing remote learning, the same schools have the highest rates of students who are on the free and reduced lunch program.

For example, McPhee Elementary school has 29.5 percent of its students signed up for remote learning and 93.4 percent of its students are on the free and reduced lunch program. On the other end of the spectrum there’s Wysong Elementary school which has 6.4 percent of its students signed up for remote learning and 3.7 percent of it’s students are on the free and reduced lunch program.

The same is true for middle schools. Goodrich Middle School has the highest number of kids on the free and reduced lunch program at 78.2 percent and has 21.5 percent of its students signed up for remote learning. Moore Middle School has 9.3 percent of its students on the free and reduced lunch program with 9.4 percent signed up for remote learning.

Lincoln’s high schools show the same pattern. Northeast High School has the highest number of students on the free and reduced lunch program at 60.9 percent and the third highest number of students working remotely with 15.4 percent signed up.

Lincoln High and North Star have the first and second highest number of students signed up for remote learning and also the second and third highest number of students signed up for remote learning.

Lincoln Public Schools administration couldn't comment on the correlation yet, though other experts 10/11 NOW talked to said they believe it could be due to access to healthcare.

Cordes, a single mom whose children are on the free and reduced lunch program, said that issue hits close to home.

"Sometimes you have to choose between the parent having healthcare or the kids," Cordes said. "My kids do have healthcare but I don't and if I get sick there's no coverage for it and it's a really expensive illness to get."

10/11 NOW took a map provided through a Community Health Endowment study of how healthcare coverage in Lincoln changed between 2012 and 2017 after the Affordable Care Act was enacted.

The gray on the map shows where healthcare coverage improved, the yellow shows where coverage didn't improve and the red lines show parts of town where fewer than 20 percent of the residents have coverage. The blue dots represent the schools that have the most kids on free and reduced lunch. A majority of the schools that have the most kids on free and reduced lunch are near yellow and red areas. (KOLN)

The gray on the map shows where healthcare coverage improved, the yellow shows where coverage didn’t improve and the red lines show parts of town where fewer than 20 percent of the residents have coverage. The blue dots represent the schools that have the highest number of students on free and reduced lunch.

A majority of the schools that have the most kids on free and reduced lunch are near yellow and red areas.

“A lot of people just aren’t willing to take that chance when their finances and lives are so shaky anyway,” Cordes said. “It’s hard to make a decision that could impact you forever or cost the life of somebody in your family.”

