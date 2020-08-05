Nebraska will start football season at Rutgers; full schedule

The Big Ten announced its 2020 football schedule Wednesday morning and games are still on this season.

Each team will play 10 conference-only games starting the weekend before Labor Day and ending the weekend before Thanksgiving.

Here’s a look at the Husker football schedule for this season:

Sept 5: Rutgers (away)

Sept 12: Illinois (home)

Sept 19: Wisconsin (home)

Sept 26: Iowa (away)

Oct 3: Minnesota (home)

Oct 10: Ohio State ((away)

Oct 17: Bye

Oct 24: Northwestern (away)

Oct 31: Penn State (home)

Nov 7: Bye

Nov 14: Purdue (away)

Nov 21: Michigan State (home)

Dec 5: Big Ten Championship (Indianapolis)

“Our next task is finalizing many of the details and protocols for football game days at Memorial Stadium in 2020. We will be announcing those details very soon after consultation with state and local officials.”

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green and Athletic Director Bill Moos released the following statement on Wednesday’s announcement:

“We welcome these important steps forward for fall football from the Big Ten. There has been a tremendous amount of consultation and hard work to get to this point. It was a team effort with valuable input from the Big Ten Conference staff, University chancellors and presidents, head coaches and athletic directors to develop a football schedule that prioritizes divisional games and provides some needed flexibility.

“The top priority remains to conduct a football season in the safest and healthiest manner possible for everyone involved. There are still many steps ahead before we can take the field in September, beginning with opening preseason camp later this week. But there is no question this is an exciting day at Nebraska. Our players and coaching staff now have a schedule in front of them, and Husker fans can see how the 2020 season will unfold.

“Our next task is finalizing many of the details and protocols for football game days at Memorial Stadium in 2020. We will be announcing those details very soon after consultation with state and local officials. We want to especially thank Dr. Chris Kratochvil of UNMC for his work leading the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases. He has been immensely helpful in helping to guide the conference forward.

“Nebraska is getting closer to seeing our beloved Huskers take the field. We, and all of Husker Nation, very much look forward to our first away game on September 5 at Rutgers and our first home game the following week against Illinois.”

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said while the Conference remains hopeful for a September 2020 start in all fall sports, including football, issuing a schedule does not guarantee that competition will occur.

He said our country is navigating unprecedented times and throughout all decisions, the health and safety of our students, student-athletes, and everyone associated with our Big Ten university communities remains our primary focus as we work with our institutions to provide a healthy and productive learning environment that includes intercollegiate athletic competition.

Copyright 2020 KSNB. All rights reserved.