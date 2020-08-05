Advertisement

New property tax and business incentive package advances

The committee’s previous attempts to lower property taxes have stalled, and lawmakers have just five days remaining in this year’s session.
(KGNS)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska lawmakers will try once again to pass a major property tax and business incentive package as early as Wednesday, with time running out in this year’s session.

The Legislature’s Revenue Committee voted Tuesday in favor of a new proposal designed to benefit Nebraska property owners and attract businesses. The committee’s previous attempts to lower property taxes have stalled, and lawmakers have just five days remaining in this year’s session.

The new proposal seeks to combine the priorities of lawmakers who want to lower property taxes and those who want to continue offering tax incentives to businesses to replace a program that expires this year.

The bill would offer state income tax credits to compensate property owners for a portion of their school property taxes, depending on how much money is available.

It would also create a new tax incentive program for Nebraska businesses that create higher-paying jobs, but the total incentives would be capped to control the state’s expenses.

Most Nebraska lawmakers have identified property taxes as their top priority for the session, even though property taxes are levied by local governments and not the state.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

News

AppleJack Festival to continue but with modifications

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By News Channel Nebraska
The festival will continue as planned Sept. 19 and 20, but it is being organized and marketed as more of a season-long event.

Forecast

Isolated Morning T’storms. Becoming Partly Sunny and Warmer

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Isolated t'storms this morning will give way to partly to mostly sunny skies this afternoon.

VOD Recordings

York teacher collects beach towels for students

Updated: 8 hours ago
10/11 NOW at Ten

Latest News

News

Downtown businesses waiting on Big Ten announcement

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ellis Wiltsey
The Big Ten remains the only Power 5 Conference school to not put out any additional information regarding fall sports.

News

York teacher collects beach towels for students

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
In just nine days, students at York Elementary School will be returning to class for the first time since March. And although things are going to be a little different this year, one teacher is finding ways to get kids learning outside, safely.

News

Seward Public Schools to begin the year all in-person.

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jared Austin
As LPS families prepare for a mixture of in-person and remote learning, those in Seward likely won’t be. Seward Public Schools will be all in-person with mask requirements.

News

10/11 Can Care-a-Van makes several stops Tuesday including Aurora and Beatrice

Updated: 12 hours ago
Day 2 of the 33rd Annual Can Care-a-Van.

News

Seward Public Schools fall plans

Updated: 12 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5

News

Property tax proposal senators call “the great compromise” advances out of committee

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
The bill would increase the state’s property tax credit fund by $125 million the first year and would gradually increase to $375 million the fifth year.