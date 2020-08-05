Advertisement

No ruling yet from judge on closing Madsen’s

City V. Madsen's
City V. Madsen's(koln)
By Abbie Petersen
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Wednesday, a Lancaster County District Judge heard arguments from the City and from an attorney for Madsen’s Bowling & Billiards in the motion for a temporary injunction to close Madsen’s until they follow the current Directed Health Measure.

Judge John A. Colborn heard the motion at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. He didn’t make a ruling, but pressed the City on why they didn’t simply have the Lincoln Police Department or Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department either force the business to close or prevent people from entering the business, as is allowed by the order. Assistant City Attorney Chris Connelly said they chose to seek an injunction instead, saying similar cases would likely eventually end up before the court.

This comes after the business refused to close after receiving a Health Order to do so on Saturday, as the business hosted a pool tournament. At the time, general manager Ben Madsen told a 10/11 NOW reporter, he was willing to go to jail rather than comply with the order.

Assistant City Attorney Chris Connolly argued that if there was a problem with the food at Madsen’s and they didn’t correct the problem, they would do the same thing, adding the rules they have in place are required to protect the public. They said have “no other choice” than to seek closure of the business.

Connolly said efforts were made to gain compliance and that if the business had made efforts to comply, “we wouldn’t be here today”.

Madsen’s attorney J.L. Spray questioned the legitimacy of Interim Health Director Pat Lopez, saying she was not elected to serve in that role and that the proper procedures weren’t followed to appoint her to the role. Lopez was appointed to the position by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird in May 2019, as previous Health Director Shavonna Lausterer battled cancer.

Judge Colborn ended the hearing saying he will make a decision as promptly as possible.

