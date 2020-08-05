Advertisement

Our Canadian High Says Goodbye...

Turning Warmer And More Humid
Turning Warmer And More Humid(KOLN)
By Ken Siemek
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Canadian high pressure system responsible for our run of unseasonably cool weather over the past few days is heading out of the region.

This will leave much of 10-11 Country with a moister...more south-southeasterly air flow. That means warming temperatures and more uncomfortable dew points over the next several days. Highs in the mid-to-upper 80s are expected Thursday and Friday...with readings of 90-to-95° likely both Saturday and Sunday...with “feels like” temperatures around 100° both days.

Precipitation chances pose a more difficult question...with frontal boundaries and an upper-level disturbance leading to possible thunderstorm development Wednesday night-into-early Thursday morning. Then with high pressure building in from the southwestern US and the accompanying increase in heat and humidity...several disturbances riding over the ridge will provide us with hit-and-miss thunderstorm chances throughout the weekend. With that being said...much of the daytime on Friday...Saturday and Sunday will be dry.

