Sasse-Kildow returns to links for Nebraska Women’s Amateur

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sarah Sasse-Kildow is playing in her first NGA golf tournament in nine years. The Nebraska Athletics Hall of Famer is in the field for the 46th Nebraska Women’s Amateur this week at Country Club of Lincoln. Through two rounds, Sasse-Kildow is three shots off the lead with a score of 147.

Sasse-Kildow, who was the Big 12 Golfer of the Year in 2003, played professionally following her historic career with the Huskers. But she gave up the sport more than a decade ago to raise a family. Her two children, now school-aged, have both begun playing golf.

“I think I’m still taxi driver and laundry-doer and dinner-maker,” Sasse-Kildow said.

The 5-time Nebraska Amateur champion admits her children’s interest in golf have helped her get back into the sport. Sasse-Kildow says she goes to the driving range with her son and daughter, though she played few rounds prior to the Nebraska Women’s Amateur.

“I’m just trying to get out there, hit a few good shots and have fun,” Sasse-Kildow said. “In my mind I’m still really good. Sometimes the ball doesn’t cooperate.”

