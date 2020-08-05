Semi trailer catches fire, backs up traffic on interstate

HAMILTON COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A semi trailer caught fire on I-80 Wednesday morning, reducing traffic to a single-lane causing a backup for miles.

A semi hauling potatoes was traveling east when the driver says a back tire popped and he noticed smoke coming from the trailer. He quickly pulled off to the shoulder, disconnected the trailer and watched as it went up in flames.

Shortly after, the Giltner Fire Department and Nebraska State Patrol arrived to assist in the fire and directing traffic. Traffic was slowed to a single-lane from mile marker 316 to 321. Perry Hosier of Giltner Fire said the fire was contained after a little more than 30 minutes.

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on the scene said the accident may have been caused by a tire malfunction.

The trailer was eventually pushed past the shoulder and slightly into the ditch while the contents could be cleaned up and traffic could began moving again.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

