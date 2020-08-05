Advertisement

Semi trailer catches fire, backs up traffic on interstate

Trailer caught fire after being disconnected from the cab
By Cal Larsen
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A semi trailer caught fire on I-80 Wednesday morning, reducing traffic to a single-lane causing a backup for miles.

A semi hauling potatoes was traveling east when the driver says a back tire popped and he noticed smoke coming from the trailer. He quickly pulled off to the shoulder, disconnected the trailer and watched as it went up in flames.

Shortly after, the Giltner Fire Department and Nebraska State Patrol arrived to assist in the fire and directing traffic. Traffic was slowed to a single-lane from mile marker 316 to 321. Perry Hosier of Giltner Fire said the fire was contained after a little more than 30 minutes.

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on the scene said the accident may have been caused by a tire malfunction.

The trailer was eventually pushed past the shoulder and slightly into the ditch while the contents could be cleaned up and traffic could began moving again.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Copyright 2020 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Can Care-A-Van

Complete 10/11 Can Care-a-Van Schedule

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Amber Smith
The 10/11 Can Care-a-Van kicks off Monday, August 3 with stops in Sutton and Superior.

News

Four teens facing charges after gas station burglarized

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
Lincoln Police said cigarettes, alcohol and vape pens were stolen from a gas station.

News

Drug Task Force finds meth, pills, firearm and brass knuckles inside car; 3 people arrested

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
Investigators with the Narcotics Task Force recently arresting three people who had more than 50 grams of meth, pills, a firearm and brass knuckles with a blade inside their car.

News

Nebraska will start football season at Rutgers; full schedule

Updated: 3 hours ago
Each team will play 10 conference-only games starting the weekend before Labor Day and ending the weekend before Thanksgiving.

Latest News

News

LPD: Man steals motorcycle during test drive

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
The Lincoln Police Department recently arresting a man they say stole a motorcycle that was for sale on Facebook.

News

Huskers Volleyball delayed; Big Ten schedule still being determined

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mikel Lauber
As the Big Ten Conference released the 2020 football schedule Wednesday, they also noted that schedules and protocols for other fall sports, including volleyball, are still being decided. But the conference said competition won’t start until September 5th at the earliest.

News

10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

New property tax and business incentive package advances

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
The committee’s previous attempts to lower property taxes have stalled, and lawmakers have just five days remaining in this year’s session.

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 6 hours ago
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

News

AppleJack Festival to continue but with modifications

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By News Channel Nebraska
The festival will continue as planned Sept. 19 and 20, but it is being organized and marketed as more of a season-long event.