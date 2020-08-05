Advertisement

Several Central Nebraska pantries benefit from Wednesday’s Can Care-a-Van

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The stops Wednesday included Grand Island and Kearney.

Below are results from Wednesday's Can Care-a-Van.

Grand Island

Goal: 60,000 lbs of food

Donated: Total lbs pending

The food from this stop benefits the Hope Harbor Food Pantry, Blessed Sacrament Food Pantry, Camile's Cupboard and The Salvation Army

AWG (Associated Wholesale Grocers) donated 7,000 lbs of food at the Grand Island Can Care-a-Van stop.

Kearney

Goal: 1,000 lbs

Donated: 424 lbs

The food donated goes to all mobile pantries in Buffalo County.

The Can-Care-a-Van will be in Columbus, York, Nebraska City and Lexington on Thursday.

View a list of stops, times and most needed items

Thanks to our 10/11 Can-Care-a-Van sponsors Re-Bath Lincoln and Black Hills Energy for making this week possible.

