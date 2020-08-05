Several Central Nebraska pantries benefit from Wednesday’s Can Care-a-Van
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The stops Wednesday included Grand Island and Kearney.
Below are results from Wednesday's Can Care-a-Van.
Grand Island
Goal: 60,000 lbs of food
Donated: Total lbs pending
The food from this stop benefits the Hope Harbor Food Pantry, Blessed Sacrament Food Pantry, Camile's Cupboard and The Salvation Army
AWG (Associated Wholesale Grocers) donated 7,000 lbs of food at the Grand Island Can Care-a-Van stop.
Kearney
Goal: 1,000 lbs
Donated: 424 lbs
The food donated goes to all mobile pantries in Buffalo County.
The Can-Care-a-Van will be in Columbus, York, Nebraska City and Lexington on Thursday.
View a list of stops, times and most needed items
Thanks to our 10/11 Can-Care-a-Van sponsors Re-Bath Lincoln and Black Hills Energy for making this week possible.
Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.