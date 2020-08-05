Seward Public Schools to begin the year all in-person.

Lincoln, Neb. (KOLN) - As LPS families prepare for a mixture of in-person and remote learning, those in Seward likely won’t be. Seward Public Schools will be all in-person with mask requirements. The School District said they have an advantage with fewer cases in the county.

The Seward Public School superintendent said they weren’t just working with the local health department, but several schools in the area, including Crete, York, Waverly and Norris.

Some parents in Seward said Tuesday they fully support the district’s plan.

“I think they have a really good plan in place,” Seward mother Erin Pulec said. It’s relieved a lot of fears by reading their reopening plan and reassuring that they’re going to the very best to protect our child.” Pulec is a nurse in Lincoln and said having kids in school with masks is a better option for students than learning remotely.

“They’ve done their research and they’re doing their due diligence, I think they’re doing the best they can,” Pulec said. Ashley Kotil, a mother of three children in the Seward Public Schools system, said she is excited for the fall semester and wants her kids back in school.

“This is something nobody has had to go through and I feel they’ ve[the school district] been thoughtful and strategic for how that’s going to look for parents and students and staff,” Kotil said.

The current plan consists of all in-person learning until the Four Corners Health Department’s risk dial is in the red. When the dial reaches the red, that’s when the school district will offer more remote learning options. Decisions the district said it’s wanted to do all along.

“Our goal is to keep students in school and make sure they get the education they need to be successful,” said Dr. Josh Fields, superintendent of Seward Public Schools.

While officials said it was a very difficult decision, they feel they’re at an advantage with having a smaller number of COVID-19 cases in the county. According to the local health department, Seward County has 109 cases as of Aug. 4.

“Families have been understanding for the most part and working through those different situations cause there’s a lot of different situations families are dealing with,” Dr. Fields said.

The district isn’t just getting parent support, but also teacher support as the superintendent said the teachers union came forward to him and said they support this plan.

