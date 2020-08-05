Advertisement

UNK: 23 COVID-19 cases coming out of quarantine

UNK reported several COVID-19 cases, many involving athletes and coaches.
By Mark Baumert
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The University of Nebraska at Kearney suspended sports workouts last month when a number of athletes and coaches tested positive for COVID-19.

Spokesperson Todd Gotulla told Local4 Wednesday that a total of 23 cases were recorded in the last two weeks. Twenty-one of those cases involved athletes and coaches on Loper sports teams. The other two involved a student and an employee not connected to the athletic department.

Gotulla did not break down the athletes and coaches by sport.

Gotulla said sports team workouts were suspended July 24 when they learned of the first positive test. The people affected have been under quarantine since.

Gotulla said the quarantine periods were ending and that as of Thursday, August 6, only one person would be left in quarantine.

Gotulla said five other people associated with UNK were also quarantined, because of unrelated travel or exposure.

