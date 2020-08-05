York teacher collects beach towels for students

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

In just nine days, students at York Elementary School will be returning to class for the first time since March.

And although things are going to be a little different this year, one teacher is finding ways to get kids learning outside, safely.

When prepping to see her 23 students in less than two weeks, Shawna Culotta realized social distancing inside would be tough.

“When I knew I couldn’t quite get that six-foot distance I was like OK and wearing my mask in the classroom working, I knew I needed a break,” said Culotta.

That's where the beach towels come in, new and used.

She says she thought about holding class outside as much as possible and figured it would be a great way to keep kids apart.

“If we’re not able to keep a six-foot distance we have to have masks on of course, like everyone else, so I figured they could take the masks off and take a break,” said Culotta.

Other reasons for the towels, have to do with hot concrete and kids being allergic to grass.

At the end of the week, each teacher will take the towels home to wash them.

“We’re even planning on using the towels inside during the wintertime time to be able to spread them out and do the same thing,” said Culotta.

Her original goal was to have enough for her classroom but she received more than expected.

Now other teachers have asked for towels and they've collected over 200.

“I was already excited to come back, now I’m just really proud of the support we’re getting,” said Culotta.

If you would like to donate, you can drop towels off in a bin outside of York Elementary School, send them to the school, or reach out to Culotta on Facebook.

