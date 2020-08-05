Advertisement

York teacher collects beach towels for students

York teacher collects beach towels for students
York teacher collects beach towels for students(KOLN)
By Abbie Petersen
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

In just nine days, students at York Elementary School will be returning to class for the first time since March.

And although things are going to be a little different this year, one teacher is finding ways to get kids learning outside, safely.

When prepping to see her 23 students in less than two weeks, Shawna Culotta realized social distancing inside would be tough.

“When I knew I couldn’t quite get that six-foot distance I was like OK and wearing my mask in the classroom working, I knew I needed a break,” said Culotta.

That's where the beach towels come in, new and used.

She says she thought about holding class outside as much as possible and figured it would be a great way to keep kids apart.

“If we’re not able to keep a six-foot distance we have to have masks on of course, like everyone else, so I figured they could take the masks off and take a break,” said Culotta.

Other reasons for the towels, have to do with hot concrete and kids being allergic to grass.

At the end of the week, each teacher will take the towels home to wash them.

“We’re even planning on using the towels inside during the wintertime time to be able to spread them out and do the same thing,” said Culotta.

Her original goal was to have enough for her classroom but she received more than expected.

Now other teachers have asked for towels and they've collected over 200.

“I was already excited to come back, now I’m just really proud of the support we’re getting,” said Culotta.

If you would like to donate, you can drop towels off in a bin outside of York Elementary School, send them to the school, or reach out to Culotta on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Downtown businesses waiting on Big Ten announcement

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Ellis Wiltsey
The Big Ten remains the only Power 5 Conference school to not put out any additional information regarding fall sports.

News

Seward Public Schools to begin the year all in-person.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jared Austin
As LPS families prepare for a mixture of in-person and remote learning, those in Seward likely won’t be. Seward Public Schools will be all in-person with mask requirements.

News

10/11 Can Care-a-Van makes several stops Tuesday including Aurora and Beatrice

Updated: 3 hours ago
Day 2 of the 33rd Annual Can Care-a-Van.

News

Seward Public Schools fall plans

Updated: 3 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5

Latest News

News

Property tax proposal senators call “the great compromise” advances out of committee

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
The bill would increase the state’s property tax credit fund by $125 million the first year and would gradually increase to $375 million the fifth year.

News

NSAA announces fall sports guidelines

Updated: 4 hours ago
The NSAA releases a 10-page document outlining practices and procedures for fall sports in 2020.

News

Nebraska parole bill advances after explosive debate

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A bill that would allow some Nebraska prisoners to qualify for early parole won first-round approval from lawmakers Tuesday, despite one opponent who read a Dr. Seuss book out loud to try to delay the vote.

Forecast

A warming trend begins...

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Temperatures begin trending upward on Wednesday with highs climbing to around 80° in Lincoln before reaching the low 90s by the weekend.

News

Victim identified in Grand Island homicide investigation

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Mark Baumert
Police are investigating the death as a homicide because the victim’s body had injuries that were consistent with a recent assault.

News

GIPS names Whitney Flower principal of Virtual School

Updated: 8 hours ago
Grand Island Public Schools announced Tuesday Whitney Flower has been named elementary principal of the GIPS Virtual School.