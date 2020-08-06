Advertisement

Badura wins Nebraska Women’s Amateur

Danica Badura is the champion of the 46th Nebraska Women's Amateur.
Danica Badura is the champion of the 46th Nebraska Women's Amateur.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Danica Badura birdied four of the final eight holes to win the Nebraska Women’s Amateur at Country Club of Lincoln on Wednesday. Of the birdies, none were more impressive than on the 18th hole. Badura, in a tie with Lindsey Thiele, put a 166-yard approach shot within a few feet of the cup. In fact, the ball lipped out of the cup, which nearly provided a thrilling walk-off victory. Instead, Badura walked up to the green, rolled in the short putt and claimed a piece of history.

Badura’s final round is among the lowest in the tournament’s 46-year history. The Aurora grad carded a 5-under 67 to defeat Thiele by two strokes. Badura finished the State Am with a 3-day total of 213 (3-under par).

With the championship, Badura goes 3-for-4 on the NGA summer circuit. She won the Girls Amateur and Girls Match Play titles earlier this year.

