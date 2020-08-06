Advertisement

Bringin’ the Heat...

By Bill Rentschler
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The forecast over the next few days will remain largely unchanged as heat, humidity, and some small chances for rain highlight the forecast. With northwest flow aloft, upper level disturbances and frontal passages will keep small chances for showers and storms in the forecast every day, though most of the time we are expecting mainly dry weather. A ridge of high pressure aloft will also be building into the Plains, which will allow temperatures to warm back above average through the weekend before we see cooler, more seasonal temperatures next week.

Into the day on Friday, we once again will see a small chance for rain in the morning as the low level jet increases overnight into Friday morning. The best chances for moisture tonight will likely be across eastern and northeastern Kansas, but into southeastern Nebraska we can’t rule out some isolated showers or storms. By Friday afternoon, expect hot and humid conditions across the state with highs anywhere from the mid to upper 80s in the east to the lower 100s across the far west.

Hot and humid conditions are expected for Friday with highs reaching the upper 80s to lower 100s across the state.
Dew points will remain unchanged from Thursday with readings in the low 70s expected. Factoring in the high dew points, feels like temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid 90s in Lincoln by Friday afternoon.

The weekend will be even warmer with daytime highs in the low to mid 90s in Lincoln with dew points remaining in the upper 60s to low and mid 70s. The combination of heat and humidity will likely yield heat index values into the upper 90s and potentially lower 100s at times this weekend.

The weekend will also hold on to small chances for some showers and storms as weak waves aloft pass through the area. Slightly higher chances for moisture are expected Sunday into Monday as a cold front passes through the area. Behind that front, temperatures are forecast to fall into the mid 80s by Monday afternoon.

