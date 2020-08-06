Free back-to-school haircuts and school supplies for kids in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With kids soon heading back to class, this weekend, three Lincoln nonprofits are giving away free haircuts and school supplies so kids can feel confident and ready to go.

Sunday, August 9, 2020 will be the 8th year the annual event takes place. Lincoln's Visionary Youth, the Boys and Girls Club and the Malone Center are all partnering up to make it happen.

A few things will be different though because of the pandemic, but organizers say it's still going to be bigger and better.

The free event is open to both boys and girls five to 15 years old. More than 45 volunteer barbers and hair stylists will be standing by waiting to cut hair, many of them, coming from Lincoln’s College of Hair Design.

Along with free haircuts, kids will also walk away with backpacks filled with things like notebooks, pencils, deodorant, socks and underwear.

"When they're getting those quality haircuts they might not be able to get and they're getting those socks, underwear and backpacks, it just lights up your heart. It just builds their confidence to go to school and go ahead and succeed," says K.B. Mensah, owner of Oasis Barbershop and founder of Visionary Youth.

The goal is to show local families some support during these hard times, but organizers tell 10/11 every year, giving away the free haircuts and supplies reaches far beyond just trying to help out.

Mensah says, "The people that have been talking to me are just so thankful and just so appreciative for what we're doing in the community."

Safety measures are being put into place for Sunday's event. Everyone will be required to wear masks, temperatures will be checked and social distancing will be practiced.

If you’re wanting to stop by and check it out, this event goes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It’s kicking off at Lincoln’s College of Hair Design located downtown at 11th and M streets.

