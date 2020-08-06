Advertisement

Hickman mail delivery woman recovering from dog bites

A mail delivery woman is recovering from a dog bite she got while delivering a package Wednesday morning.
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Hickman mail delivery woman has cuts and puncture wounds on her hands and arm after she was bit by a dog Wednesday morning.

Sheriff Terry Wagner with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said the 61-year-old woman was delivering mail to the front door of a home near 4th and Main Street when a child in the home opened the front door to greet her.

That's when a bull terrier named Kayne ran out.

Wagner said the woman tried to block the dog from getting out of the door to help the child catch him, but the dog then bit her several times on her hands and left arm.

The woman went to the hospital for treatment.

Wagner said the dog has no prior history of biting, and will be confined for 10 days and then evaluated.

