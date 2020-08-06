Lincoln North Star follows COVID-19 guidelines, begins practice

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Tony Kobza had a direct message to his team before its first practice of the 2020 season.

“Let’s set the standard,” Kobza said to his players, who were kneeling in socially-distant groups. Kobza, speaking through a black mask with the Navigators logo, continued: “We must get this right!” Kobza and his assistant coaches emphasized the NSAA’s protocols throughout Lincoln North Star’s practice on Wednesday. Players complied and were eager to start a season that was in doubt earlier this summer.

“Its amazing,” senior quarterback DJ McGarvie said. “We get to be out here before every other team. Its fun to be out here.”

The Navigators are allowed to start practice earlier than most schools due to a unique scheduling situation. Because of an odd number of teams in Class A, one school was assigned a bye week. Lincoln North Star was randomly selected, but was able to pick up an additional game in the NSAA’s Week 0. The Navigators will host Hastings, a Class B school, on August 21st.

“Its all about opportunities for kids,” Kobza said. “Getting that ninth game is very big for us.”

On a breezy, sun-soaked afternoon, Lincoln North Star’s players divided into position groups and remained separated throughout Wednesday’s practice. Kobza offered frequent encouragement, while focusing a majority of his time on the Navigators’ varsity skill players.

“Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs... we’re all in different lines for warmups,” McGarvie said. “We used to all be right next to each other. Now its all separated.”

Lincoln North Star recently held its football camp, which helped with the efficiency of the Navigators’ opening workout. Additionally, many players attended weightlifting sessions throughout the summer, in which specific COVID-19 guidelines were enforced.

“This is safe not just for them physically, but mentally,” Kobza said. “The smiles. Seeing the kids coming into practice; the excitement. This is good for them. This is good for the coaches as well. There’s a glimmer of hope that week can take a step forward.”

The NSAA plans to proceed with its fall sports schedule in 2020, which was approved with a 8-0 vote by the Board of Directors on Monday. Nationally, multiple states have moved high school football to the spring

“You have to let (the players) know, if you don’t do these things, it can cost us the chance to play,” Kobza said. “If we want to play football, we have to know there’s a real chance we could lose it if we’re not doing things correctly.”

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.