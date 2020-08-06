Tipped semi blocks southbound traffic on Interstate 680 at I-80 split
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A semi-truck slid off the Interstate 80 eastbound ramp onto the Interstate 680 southbound ramp, landing on its side and blocking in traffic Thursday.
Drivers were advised to avoid the Interstate 680/80 split at 108th Street.
Nebraska Department of Transportation cameras showed semi-tractor-trailer lying on its side, blocking Interstate 680 southbound traffic. Those vehicles were slowly removed from the scene as police had drivers turn around and head north on the southbound side of I-680, then turn back onto Center Street in the direction of traffic.
Traffic resumed on the roadway just after 3 p.m. Thursday.
