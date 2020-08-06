Tipped semi blocks southbound traffic on Interstate 680 at I-80 split

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A semi-truck slid off the Interstate 80 eastbound ramp onto the Interstate 680 southbound ramp, landing on its side and blocking in traffic Thursday.

Drivers were advised to avoid the Interstate 680/80 split at 108th Street.

Nebraska Department of Transportation cameras showed semi-tractor-trailer lying on its side, blocking Interstate 680 southbound traffic. Those vehicles were slowly removed from the scene as police had drivers turn around and head north on the southbound side of I-680, then turn back onto Center Street in the direction of traffic.

It appears a semi has flipped off of the I-80 EB ramp onto the 680 SB ramp to 80 EB and is on its side completely blocking 680 SB. Avoid the 680 split. pic.twitter.com/0aR8an40ux — Clay Ostarly (@ClayOstarly) August 6, 2020

Police are turning cars around one by one and having them drive NB on the SB side of 680 and then turning them onto Center to try to clear traffic from the scene of a flipped semi blocking the 680 ramp to 80 EB. Avoid 680 SB and the 680 split at all cost right now. @WOWT6News — Clay Ostarly (@ClayOstarly) August 6, 2020

Traffic resumed on the roadway just after 3 p.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

