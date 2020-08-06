Local businesses outline plans for Husker football season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Despite the Big Ten’s announcement of the Huskers’ schedule, a lot of businesses are still caught in limbo. There’s still a lot of uncertainty, including if fans will be allowed in stadiums, leaving some unable to plan for things they’ve done in previous years. Executive Travel CEO Paul Glenn said planning for Husker games will look a lot different this year.

Glenn said, “I think it’s going to be something that’s all very last minute for people.” Glenn has been a Husker fan his whole life and has been going to games for around 30 years. He said this season will look different from years past. Glenn said the season may change week-by-week due to potential scheduling changes that could make people hesitant to plan travel days early.

To prepare for any uncertainties, Glenn said Executive Travel will help people find housing for home games, but it’ll limit what it does for away games.

“As far as the transportation at the destination and such,” Glenn said. “Much of that will have to be done independently this year.” This may cause Executive Travel to be a little slower this fall, but Glenn said the company already changed it’s outlook this year and helping anyone with travel this fall will be a bonus.

A local business that does expect to be busy come football season is Best of Big Red. Owner Mike Osborne said the new schedule may give them a bit of an advantage. “Our first game is going to be an away game,” Osborne said. “So that gives us a little more time as a business to prepare for the great first home game week.”

Mike Osborne is the son of former Husker football coach, Tom, and said his family is relieved to potentially have football this season. He also said the new schedule will help business, even though there are still uncertainties surrounding the season.

“Nobody knows exactly what the situation will be with fans in the stands,” Osborne said. “But, they will be buying their gear and at least having Husker watch parties.” As Lincoln businesses continue preparing for the football season, all eyes are set on Sept. 5 when the Huskers are expecting to go on the road to play Rutgers.

