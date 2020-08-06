Portion of D Street to close for railroad repairs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday, August 6, “D” Street between Southwest First and South Fourth streets will be closed for railroad crossing repairs.

Residences on the east side of South Third Street will remain accessible from that street. Residences on the west side of South Third Street will be accessible via “A” and Southwest First streets.

This work is scheduled to be completed by Friday, August 7.

Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) is installing new concrete panels and asphalt approaches at this crossing.

No through traffic will be allowed during these repairs. Drivers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones and encourages to seek alternate routes during this closure.

