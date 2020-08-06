Advertisement

Portion of D Street to close for railroad repairs

(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday, August 6, “D” Street between Southwest First and South Fourth streets will be closed for railroad crossing repairs. 

Residences on the east side of South Third Street will remain accessible from that street.  Residences on the west side of South Third Street will be accessible via “A” and Southwest First streets. 

This work is scheduled to be completed by Friday, August 7. 

Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) is installing new concrete panels and asphalt approaches at this crossing. 

No through traffic will be allowed during these repairs. Drivers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones and encourages to seek alternate routes during this closure.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nebraska property tax, incentives packages wins initial OK

Updated: moments ago
|
The bill would offer a state income tax credit to farmers, homeowners and business owners, based on the amount of school district property taxes they paid the previous year.

News

Free back-to-school haircuts and school supplies for kids in Lincoln

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Lincoln's Visionary Youth, the Boys and Girls Club and the Malone Center are all partnering up to make it happen.

News

Nebraska advances new 2nd trimester abortion restrictions

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
Lawmakers gave the measure first-round approval on a 34-9 vote after supporters broke through a filibuster led by abortion-rights supporters.

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 1 hour ago
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

Latest News

Forecast

Variable Clouds With a Few T’storms Possible

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Mix of clouds and sun with isolated t'storms possible throughout the day.

KOLN

Lincoln North Star follows COVID-19 guidelines, begins practice

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Lincoln North Star opened practice for the 2020 season on Wednesday while following the NSAA's guidelines, which includes wearing masks, maintaining social distance, and increased group work.

News

UNL works to update classrooms before students return

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ellis Wiltsey
The average class size at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has been reduced by about 67 percent.

News

Motorcyclist has life threatening injuries following crash in Southeast Lincoln

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
According to police, the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital by ambulance with life threatening injuries.

News

Spreetail to donate $500K to local non-profits

Updated: 12 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5

News

Spreetail to donate $500K to local non-profits

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
This month, Spreetail will be donating thousands of dollars to local non-profits.