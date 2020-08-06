Advertisement

Serious motorcycle accident near 84th and Highway 2

Motorcycle Crash on 84th Street near Highway 2
Motorcycle Crash on 84th Street near Highway 2(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a serious motorcycle accident in Southeast Lincoln.

According to Lincoln Police, a motorcyclist crashed on Eiger Drive and S. 84th Street, just north of Highway 2 on Thursday around 9:20 p.m.

Police said CPR was in progress when first responders arrived on scene. According to police, the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital by ambulance with life threatening injuries.

Officers are talking to witnesses on scene. Traffic is still flowing on 84th Street but drivers are asked to watch out for first responders.

Motorcycle crash in Southeast Lincoln
Motorcycle crash in Southeast Lincoln(10/11 NOW)

