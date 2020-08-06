Advertisement

Spreetail to donate $500K to local non-profits

By Abbie Petersen
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

This month, Spreetail will be donating thousands of dollars to local non-profits.

The company says this was part of a “Good Giving Initiative”.

It will be splitting $500,000 between over 15 non-profits in the community..

The CEO says they wanted to donate $1,000 for each of their 500 employees.

Team members submitted their ideas for which non-profits they wanted the money to go to.

“We’re so thankful for them, they’re the ones doing the hard stuff, we want to be there to help them. They’ve had kind words to say but we’re the ones more grateful for them than words could probably ever say,” said CEO Brett Thome.

Non-profits receiving the money include the Malone Center, the Lincoln Children’s Museum, and Visionary Youth, which will get over $100,000 to help fund their mentoring program.

