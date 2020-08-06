Lincoln Police SWAT team assists in making arrest

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Swat Team made an arrest in Southeast Lincoln Thursday morning.

There was heavy police presence on Thompson Creek Boulevard from South 56th Street to Upton Grey Lane around 9:50 a.m. This area is just southeast of 56th and Pine Lake Road.

Police said they were executing a search warrant for a domestic assault suspect they knew had weapons in the home, so they used SWAT to execute it. Police said they know it can be alarming for people to see SWAT respond but they “tend to have better cooperation from suspects when SWAT is involved.”

Around 11 a.m. police said the suspect was in custody and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Swat situation in Lincoln (10/11 NOW)

