UNL works to update classrooms before students return

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is less than three weeks away from welcoming students back to campus.

Since May it's been working to find ways to adjust how campus buildings and classrooms look to help with social distancing guidelines.

The average class size at UNL has been reduced by about 67 percent.

Wednesday afternoon, crews are installing signage to make sure the changes are visible and followed by students.

“We get probably 10 to 15 classrooms with all the signage a day,” said Jack Dohrman University Space Manager. “Before in June, when we were marking them out, we could get 50 to 70 a day because we didn’t have to place signage.”

In total UNL is set to make these changes to 483 learning spaces and they’ll be ready for fixes, as well.

“Things were sticking on the floor of the carpet that’ll get peeling up with cleaning,” said Dohrman. “The bands around the seats will pop off. We’ve ordered extra supplies so we’ll have crews ready to come and replace these.”

The University also invested over $700,000 in updating classroom technology. It’s adding cameras and microphones to make sure remote learners are engaged as well.

“Day one we’ll be focused on providing technical support for instructors in those rooms, which could be upwards of 2,000 instructors,” said Keith Derickson, UNL’s Academic Technology Support Manager.

Right now about 300 campus rooms will be outfitted with the technology.

A majority of the funds for both the social distancing signage materials and those technology upgrades are from CARES Act money.

“As we find more ways to make more rooms capable of accepting technology we’ll find more ways to implement this remote technology,” said Derickson.

