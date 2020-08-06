Variable Clouds With a Few T’storms Possible

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A warm front slowly moving across Nebraska over the next couple of days will continue to trigger scattered t’storms. It will also become warmer and increasingly more humid as we head towards the weekend. Isolated t’storms will be possible through out today with a mix of clouds and sun. Afternoon temperatures should climb into the mid 80s and it will be more humid. Scattered t’storms are possible this evening and into the overnight hours. Isolated t’storms still possible on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s and muggy. The weekend will still be hot and humid with a few isolated t’storms, mainly Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Monday through Wednesday will be warm and muggy with a slight chance of a t’storm each day.

