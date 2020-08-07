Advertisement

$15,000 in gas station merchandise stolen from truck parked outside Lincoln hotel

Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A delivery truck parked outside a northwest Lincoln hotel overnight was broken into sometime Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. About $15,000 in items were stolen, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

LPD said an out-of-state truck driver reported the theft at the Hampton Inn near NW 12th and I-80 Thursday morning.

According to the driver, about 750 pieces of Puggs merchandise, such as charging cables, ear buds, hats and sunglasses was stolen from the truck.

Police said the items were meant to be sold and delivered to gas stations.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call Lincoln Police at 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 475-3600.

