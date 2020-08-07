75,000 lbs of food collected Thursday during Can Care-a-Van
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Can Care-a-Van made several stops Thursday including Columbus, York, Nebraska City, and Lexington.
Below are results from Thursday's Can Care-a-Van.
Columbus
Goal: 50,000 lbs of food
Donated: 57,532 lbs
The food from this stop benefits the Platte County Food Pantry.
York
Goal: 15,000 lbs of food
Donated: 6,348 lbs
**This was the 25th year the Green team went door-to-door collecting nonperishable items for Can Care-a-Van.
The food from this stop benefits the York County Food Pantry.
Nebraska City
Goal: 10,000 lbs
Donated: 10,793 Ibs
**There were two $500 donations, one from the Nebraska City Coin Club!
The food donated goes to the Nebraska City Food Pantry.
Lexington
Goal: 2,000 lbs
Donated: 598 lbs
The food donated goes to the Lexington Food Pantry.
The Can-Care-a-Van will be in Atkinson on Friday.
Thanks to our 10/11 Can-Care-a-Van sponsors Re-Bath Lincoln and Black Hills Energy for making this week possible.
