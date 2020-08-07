75,000 lbs of food collected Thursday during Can Care-a-Van

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Can Care-a-Van made several stops Thursday including Columbus, York, Nebraska City, and Lexington.

Below are results from Thursday's Can Care-a-Van.

Columbus

Goal: 50,000 lbs of food

Donated: 57,532 lbs

The food from this stop benefits the Platte County Food Pantry.

York

Goal: 15,000 lbs of food

Donated: 6,348 lbs

**This was the 25th year the Green team went door-to-door collecting nonperishable items for Can Care-a-Van.

The food from this stop benefits the York County Food Pantry.

Nebraska City

Goal: 10,000 lbs

Donated: 10,793 Ibs

**There were two $500 donations, one from the Nebraska City Coin Club!

The food donated goes to the Nebraska City Food Pantry.

Lexington

Goal: 2,000 lbs

Donated: 598 lbs

The food donated goes to the Lexington Food Pantry.

The Can-Care-a-Van will be in Atkinson on Friday.

