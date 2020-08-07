Back to School FAQ - August 7

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We know families have many questions about going back to school during the coronavirus pandemic. We’re starting a new daily segment on 10/11 NOW at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. called “Back to School FAQ” where we find and share the answers to your frequently asked questions. Just submit your question using our 1011 NOW app or by clicking here.

“If my child starts school and then would like to do remote learning, will they be able to switch?”

Yes, parents can transition their student to in-person or remote learning by simply making arrangements with their school.

“If a student, teacher or staff member is exposed/tests positive for COVID-19...What are the protocols? Will everyone be contacted? Will everyone have to quarantine? How long before everyone is allowed back in class?”

Each situation will be handled on a case by case basis. Looking at LPS’s plan, one example is:

If a student exhibits COVID-19 symptoms at school, they will go to the Health Office for screening.

That student will wait in an isolated area away from other kids until they can be picked up by a parent/guardian.

School will work with the Health Department doing contact tracing. Those who are identified as high-risk exposure will be given next steps from the Health Department which include contacting their physician about COVID-19 testing, self monitoring or self isolating.

Custodial staff will thoroughly disinfect desks, lockers and work spaces.

All families and staff will be notified when there’s a positive COVID-19 case in their building, also given instructions on what to do next.

If a child is positive for the virus, families with a number of students living in the same household will have to remain self-isolated until they meet criteria set by the Health Department to return.

“Is a neck gaiter an acceptable face covering for a child?”

Yes, neck gaiter masks, which are one-piece neck face coverings, are acceptable as long as they’re multilayered.

All masks are required to be multilayered and cloth. But bandannas are not allowed and plastic face shields are not a replacement for a mask.

If you do not have a face covering, LPS will be providing masks.

