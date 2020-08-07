Advertisement

DHHS confirms relocation of Substance Use Disorder Program to Lincoln

(WOWT)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed they will be relocating the Substance Use Disorder Program to Lincoln. The move was originally supposed to go hand-in-hand with the arrival of the Youth Rehabilitation Treatment Center in Hastings, but legislative action stopped the moving of the YRTC for now, but not the moving out of the SUD Program.

It has Hastings Mayor Corey Stutte worried about those employed at the Hastings Regional Center.

“Well, we obviously want to see those employees stay here in the city of Hastings, and while they maybe say that those employees will have the option to stay here, I think the jobs will be much different when you compare the YRTC to the Hastings Chemical Dependency Program, so I think that’s concerning,” said Mayor Stutte.

Local4 did reach out to the DHHS about the move, and they confirmed they plan to relocate the SUD Program to Lincoln in October. They also still plan to locate the female YRTC in Hastings starting in March.

What it means for workers is they will have the choice to stay in Hastings and receive training for a new job or relocate to Lincoln to follow the SUD program.

DHHS said they don’t expect any job loss with the transition, but Mayor Stutte said he still has questions about the millions in state dollars already being appropriated to Hastings to operate the SUD Program.

Copyright 2020 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Omaha-area officials urge public to take COVID-19 seriously

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Two Omaha-metro officials who have been vocal during the debate about a local face mask mandate gave comments following the OPS news conference Friday about the district’s decision to move to 100% remote learning.

News

Man charged in January temple vandalism arrested for auto theft

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A man who was arrested for spray painting swastikas on a Lincoln temple in January was arrested Thursday for several other crimes.

Forecast

“Sweat”-er Weather This Weekend...

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ken Siemek
Hot and humid weekend weather will remind us all what August is usually like in Nebraska.

News

Lincoln Public Schools custodians demonstrate how they’re going to keep schools clean

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
Lincoln High custodians said for the most part they’re doing what they’ve always done, but are stepping up the disinfecting even more.

Latest News

News

OPS moving to 100% remote learning for at least first-quarter

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cecelia Jenkins
Today we find out if Omaha Public Schools will have fall sports. In a late-night virtual meeting, OPS Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Logan stated her decision could make the “athletes mad.”

News

LPS hiring food-service employees for 2020-21 school year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Public Schools is hiring food service employees to work in schools during the 2020-21 school year.

News

Madsen’s remains open despite closure order, citation pending

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ellis Wiltsey
The Health Department posted several signs saying that Madsen’s is closed until authorized to reopen by interim Health Director Pat Lopez.

News

COVID-19 Risk Dial remains at high risk

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jacob Elliott
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials will update the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at a briefing on Friday at 2:30 p.m.

News

White House task force member offers plea to Nebraskans as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cecelia Jenkins
A day after White House coordinator Deborah Birx put Omaha on a list of 10 cities across the country seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases, another member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force addressed what he’s seeing in the state of Nebraska.

News

Man accused of forcing woman to meet men to rob

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Police said the man would force a woman to arrange meetings with men who would instead be robbed.