Good Samaritans protected by new law

Bill signed into law
A law aimed at protecting those who come to the aid of others signed into law.
By Press Release
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Governor Pete Ricketts has signed LB 832 into law. LB 832, introduced by Senator Bruce Bostelman of Brainard, gives legal protection to “good samaritans” who forcibly enter a locked vehicle to rescue an endangered child. For instance, it provides immunity from civil liability for someone who breaks a window to save a baby stranded in a hot car.

“When Nebraskans see a child stranded in a hot car, we want them to take action,” said Ricketts. “Senator Bostelman’s bill protects good samaritans who do what’s needed to rescue a child in danger.”

“It’s heartbreaking whenever a child is lost from heatstroke after being trapped in a hot vehicle,” said Senator Bostelman. “LB 832 raises awareness about these tragedies and empowers Nebraskans to respond when necessary to save a life.”

The National Safety Council has launched a “Look before You Lock!” campaign to prevent vehicular heatstroke.

