Governor signs budget with flood relief, scholarships

Gov. Pete Ricketts approved the two-year spending plan with no line-item vetoes.
(MGN)
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Gov. Pete Ricketts signed an updated, $9.3 billion state budget Thursday with new money for 2019 flood relief and career scholarships for the University of Nebraska and state colleges.

Ricketts approved the two-year spending plan with no line-item vetoes. In a statement, he praised lawmakers for their work crafting it.

“This budget achieves important priorities while also leaving room for the Legislature to deliver meaningful property tax relief for hardworking families in the coming days,” he said.

Lawmakers approved an additional $83.6 million earlier this year for the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. The legislative session is set to end next week, and lawmakers still have to give final approval to a package that would help lower property taxes.

