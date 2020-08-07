Happening in the Lincoln area this weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Are you looking for something to keep you busy around Lincoln this weekend? Look no further than this week’s Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.
LUX Center for the Arts presents ‘Art Safari'
LUX Center for the Arts presents ‘Art Safari,’ an immersive drive-through and walk-through art installation. There are more than 20 artists working on creating the elements for ‘Art Safari.’ It will feature three themed zones--Underwater, Cave and Forest. Animal and environmental-themed sculptures will cover the surface of the parking lot while a kinetic wind sculpture is suspended above.
Grand Opening Friday 5 to 10 p.m., August 8-15 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Free, Donations encouraged
Skate at the Yard
Get your roll on! Enjoy outdoor roller skating in The Railyard. Grab your family and friends and head down to The Railyard for some good old-fashioned skating fun.
Wednesday and Thursday 1 to 10 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; $10 Adult package, $5 Child package, Free for children 3 & under
Family Swim at Woods Pool
Come make a big splash at Woods Pool before summer is over! This event is great for the whole family.
Friday 6 to 7:30 p.m.; $5 per family
City Limit Band at Deer Springs Winery
It’s time to celebrate summer by coming out to Deer Springs Winery for great music, wine and food. The City Limit Band plays all your favorite classic country along with a little Rock- ‘n'- roll. Rolling Fire Catering will be out there with woodfired pizza.
Friday 7 to 9 p.m..; $5
Movie and Wine Under the Stars
After the winery closes, JAV sets up their big screen for an outdoor movie. They will be showing Will Ferrell’s comedy “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.” Come and relax under the great Nebraska sky while enjoying the movie and a glass of your favorite wine.
Friday at 9:30 p.m.; $15 per person
