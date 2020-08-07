Advertisement

Happening in the Lincoln area this weekend

(KOLNKGIN)
By Bryan Shawver
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Are you looking for something to keep you busy around Lincoln this weekend? Look no further than this week’s Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

LUX Center for the Arts presents ‘Art Safari'

LUX Center for the Arts presents ‘Art Safari,’ an immersive drive-through and walk-through art installation. There are more than 20 artists working on creating the elements for ‘Art Safari.’ It will feature three themed zones--Underwater, Cave and Forest. Animal and environmental-themed sculptures will cover the surface of the parking lot while a kinetic wind sculpture is suspended above.

Grand Opening Friday 5 to 10 p.m., August 8-15 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Free, Donations encouraged

More info: HERE

Skate at the Yard

Get your roll on! Enjoy outdoor roller skating in The Railyard. Grab your family and friends and head down to The Railyard for some good old-fashioned skating fun.

Wednesday and Thursday 1 to 10 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; $10 Adult package, $5 Child package, Free for children 3 & under

More info: HERE

Family Swim at Woods Pool

Come make a big splash at Woods Pool before summer is over! This event is great for the whole family.

Friday 6 to 7:30 p.m.; $5 per family

More info: HERE

City Limit Band at Deer Springs Winery

It’s time to celebrate summer by coming out to Deer Springs Winery for great music, wine and food. The City Limit Band plays all your favorite classic country along with a little Rock- ‘n'- roll. Rolling Fire Catering will be out there with woodfired pizza.

Friday 7 to 9 p.m..; $5

More info: HERE

Movie and Wine Under the Stars

After the winery closes, JAV sets up their big screen for an outdoor movie. They will be showing Will Ferrell’s comedy “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.” Come and relax under the great Nebraska sky while enjoying the movie and a glass of your favorite wine.

Friday at 9:30 p.m.; $15 per person

More info: HERE

Governor signs budget with flood relief, scholarships

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
Gov. Pete Ricketts approved the two-year spending plan with no line-item vetoes

Forecast

Headed for a Hot and Humid Weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
A warm and muggy Friday with isolated late afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible.

UPDATE: Suspect in custody following shooting

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Spencer Hansen and Ryan Swanigan
Lincoln Police have responded to a shooting at a home near 56th and Benton Streets.

Former Husker battles COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Keven Lightner is in the intensive care unit while battling COVID-19.

Madsen’s issued second closure order, still open

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ellis Wiltsey and Bill Schammert
Less than three hours after a judge dismissed the City of Lincoln's injunction request, Madsen's Bowling and Billiards has been given a second closure order.

10/11 NOW at 6

Lincoln to get new mountain bike trail

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Huck
A local group is creating Lincoln's first mountain bike specific trail in the capital city.

Center for People in Need sees record numbers as grocery prices rise

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Huck
With grocery prices increasing and unemployment remaining high, non-profits in Lincoln are seeing more need than ever before.

75,000 lbs of food collected Thursday during Can Care-a-Van

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The 10/11 Can Care-a-Van continues with stops in Columbus, York, Lexington and Nebraska City.