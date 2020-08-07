Advertisement

Headed for a Hot and Humid Weekend

Hot and Humid Weekend
Hot and Humid Weekend(1011 Weather)
By Brad Anderson
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:17 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Warm and muggy conditions with scattered clouds expected for our Friday with a chance of a few late afternoon and evening isolated t’storms. Partly cloudy for tonight with a few isolated t’storms possible into early Saturday morning. Saturday will be hot and humid with afternoon highs into the lower to mid 90s. Another chance for isolated t’storms Saturday night into Sunday morning with a few severe t’storms possible, all though the greater threat for thunderstorms and severe weather will be to the west and north of the Lincoln area. Sunday will be hot and humid with isolated t’storms late in the day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Sunday night into Monday morning.

Monday through Thursday we expect seasonal temperatures, which means highs in the mid to upper 80s and it will still be humid. Small chances of thunderstorms are expected through the period.

