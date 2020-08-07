Lincoln COVID-19 Response Fund awards $30,000 to Malone Center

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced Friday that the Lincoln COVID-19 Response Fund has awarded a $30,000 grant to the Clyde Malone Community Center. The Malone Center, 2032 “U” St., serves families, youth, seniors, and the Lincoln community with inclusive, social, cultural, educational, employment, and welfare services.

Since the Fund was launched on March 20, $932,975 has been granted to local nonprofit organizations. The grants help nonprofits provide access to food, housing, medical information, childcare, and other support.

The Fund, hosted by the Lincoln Community Foundation (LCF), has received $1.2 million in contributions. The Fund was created to provide grants to nonprofits that support people disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

Grant recipients are identified by a committee including the City, LCF, the United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County, the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development, the Community Health Endowment, and other philanthropic and business partners.

The City of Lincoln said the Fund is designed to complement the work of public health officials and expand local capacity to address all aspects of the pandemic as efficiently as possible.

Individual donors, institutions, companies, and other funders are encouraged to contribute to the Fund at LCF.org. More information, including details for nonprofits on requesting resources, is also available at the website or by calling 402-474-2345.

More information on the City's response to COVID-19 is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.