Advertisement

Lincoln COVID-19 Response Fund awards $30,000 to Malone Center

The Malone Center is teaching its summer students about wearing masks all day to prepare for the fall.
The Malone Center is teaching its summer students about wearing masks all day to prepare for the fall.(Jared Austin)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced Friday that the Lincoln COVID-19 Response Fund has awarded a $30,000 grant to the Clyde Malone Community Center. The Malone Center, 2032 “U” St., serves families, youth, seniors, and the Lincoln community with inclusive, social, cultural, educational, employment, and welfare services.

Since the Fund was launched on March 20, $932,975 has been granted to local nonprofit organizations. The grants help nonprofits provide access to food, housing, medical information, childcare, and other support.

The Fund, hosted by the Lincoln Community Foundation (LCF), has received $1.2 million in contributions.  The Fund was created to provide grants to nonprofits that support people disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

Grant recipients are identified by a committee including the City, LCF, the United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County, the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development, the Community Health Endowment, and other philanthropic and business partners.

The City of Lincoln said the Fund is designed to complement the work of public health officials and expand local capacity to address all aspects of the pandemic as efficiently as possible.

Individual donors, institutions, companies, and other funders are encouraged to contribute to the Fund at LCF.org.  More information, including details for nonprofits on requesting resources, is also available at the website or by calling 402-474-2345.

More information on the City's response to COVID-19 is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Flu vaccine research at UNL takes interesting turn

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Press Release
A project underway at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is helping search for a flu vaccine with products that may surprise you.

News

Lincoln to get new mountain bike trail soon

Updated: 30 minutes ago
10/11 NOW at Ten

News

Back to School FAQ - August 7

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
Back to School FAQ is a new daily segment on 10/11 NOW at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

News

10/11 This Morning's Good News Friday - 1011Now

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Friday Fast Facts: What's up this weekend - 1011Now

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

UPDATE: Suspect in custody following shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Back to School FAQ 8/7

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

No vote yet for $82M business tax deduction proposal

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
After three hours of debate, senators left the issue unresolved and adjourned for a four-day weekend.

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 4 hours ago
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.