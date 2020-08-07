Advertisement

Lincoln Public Schools custodians demonstrate how they’re going to keep schools clean

LPS custodians will use three tools, hand sanitizer, bleach and a disinfectant to keep schools clean.
LPS custodians will use three tools, hand sanitizer, bleach and a disinfectant to keep schools clean.(KOLN)
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The countdown is on to the first day of school and Lincoln parents have a lot of questions.

One we've gotten often is how custodians are going to keep schools clean.

Lincoln High custodians said for the most part they’re doing what they’ve always done, but are stepping up the disinfecting even more.

“You’ll see more custodial staff wiping down highly touched surfaces like doorknobs, light switches, phones in the hallways, bathrooms, sink handles,” John Salisbury, supervisor of custodians said.

They'll use three tools to keep the school clean.

First is hand sanitizer which will be available to all students and staff.

"It's 80 percent alcohol," Tom Spencer, custodian said.

Then, both custodians and teachers will use a bleach solution, which Spencer said is a hospital grade disinfectant.

Custodians will use that bleach solution every night to fully disinfect every desk in the building.

"It will also be used by teachers in the classrooms for high touch surfaces and for desks in between classes," Spencer said.

Finally, they have what they said is one of the best cleaners on the market.

"It kills 99.999% of all germs," Spencer said. "We'll be walking around sanitizing everything with this."

They've switched around custodian schedules and even hired more part time custodians to help meet the new demand.

Salisbury said they also ordered more bleach, paper towels and disinfectant than they did last year.

“This is a very disinfected environment,” Salisbury said. “Our staff are in here, they have family and kids that go to Lincoln Public Schools so we want them to be safe too.”

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

“Sweat”-er Weather This Weekend...

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Ken Siemek
Hot and humid weekend weather will remind us all what August is usually like in Nebraska.

News

LIVE: OPS shares details on 100% remote learning back-to-school plan

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Cecelia Jenkins
Today we find out if Omaha Public Schools will have fall sports. In a late-night virtual meeting, OPS Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Logan stated her decision could make the “athletes mad.”

News

LPS hiring food-service employees for 2020-21 school year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Public Schools is hiring food service employees to work in schools during the 2020-21 school year.

News

Madsen’s remains open despite closure order, citation pending

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ellis Wiltsey
The Health Department posted several signs saying that Madsen’s is closed until authorized to reopen by interim Health Director Pat Lopez.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 Risk Dial remains at high risk

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jacob Elliott
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials will update the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at a briefing on Friday at 2:30 p.m.

News

Man accused of forcing woman to meet men to rob

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Police said the man would force a woman to arrange meetings with men who would instead be robbed.

News

$15,000 in gas station merchandise stolen from truck parked outside Lincoln hotel

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
About 750 pieces of merchandise, including charging cables, ear buds, hats and sunglasses was stolen from the truck.

News

Good Samaritans protected by new law

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Press Release
A new law in Nebraska looks to protect those who come to the rescue of child stranded in hot cars.

News

Mixed expectations for Nebraska economy

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Press Release
A poll of Nebraska businesses finds low confidence level, higher expectations.

News

Flu vaccine research at UNL takes interesting turn

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Press Release
A project underway at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is helping search for a flu vaccine with products that may surprise you.