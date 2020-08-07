Lincoln Public Schools custodians demonstrate how they’re going to keep schools clean

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The countdown is on to the first day of school and Lincoln parents have a lot of questions.

One we've gotten often is how custodians are going to keep schools clean.

Lincoln High custodians said for the most part they’re doing what they’ve always done, but are stepping up the disinfecting even more.

“You’ll see more custodial staff wiping down highly touched surfaces like doorknobs, light switches, phones in the hallways, bathrooms, sink handles,” John Salisbury, supervisor of custodians said.

They'll use three tools to keep the school clean.

First is hand sanitizer which will be available to all students and staff.

"It's 80 percent alcohol," Tom Spencer, custodian said.

Then, both custodians and teachers will use a bleach solution, which Spencer said is a hospital grade disinfectant.

Custodians will use that bleach solution every night to fully disinfect every desk in the building.

"It will also be used by teachers in the classrooms for high touch surfaces and for desks in between classes," Spencer said.

Finally, they have what they said is one of the best cleaners on the market.

"It kills 99.999% of all germs," Spencer said. "We'll be walking around sanitizing everything with this."

They've switched around custodian schedules and even hired more part time custodians to help meet the new demand.

Salisbury said they also ordered more bleach, paper towels and disinfectant than they did last year.

“This is a very disinfected environment,” Salisbury said. “Our staff are in here, they have family and kids that go to Lincoln Public Schools so we want them to be safe too.”

