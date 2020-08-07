Lincoln to get new mountain bike trail

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln has 131 miles of bike trails spread out across the city. But, one group says they’d like to see more trails specifically for them. So, they’re building their own.

The two miles of one-track trail will be located at Van Dorn Park, just off Highway 2. Right now, the space is just tall prairie grass.

“Lincoln unfortunately, we have trails up at Branched Oak, and at Wilderness Park, which is kind of ours, kind of not because it’s also a hiking and horse trail, so we wanted to make something tailored for what we wanted,” said trail leader James Krist.

Van Dorn Park has had mountain bike trails built in this spot in the past, but nothing like this.

“There has been an informal trail that we’ve created every fall for a series of Cyclo-cross races that we do, but now we’re going to add onto it and make it permanent,” Krist said.

Lincoln’s Parks and Recreation Board approved the project back in July, but the city will not be paying for the trail, or building it.

“A group called THOR, or ‘Trails Have Our Respect', as well as local volunteers will all be creating, funding and maintaining the trail,” Krist said.

Volunteers will be building the track over the next two weekends, Aug. 8 and 9, and Aug. 15 and 16, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. After they are finished, the trail will be officially open to the public.

