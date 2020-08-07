Advertisement

Lincoln to get new mountain bike trail

By Mackenzie Huck
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln has 131 miles of bike trails spread out across the city. But, one group says they’d like to see more trails specifically for them. So, they’re building their own.

The two miles of one-track trail will be located at Van Dorn Park, just off Highway 2. Right now, the space is just tall prairie grass.

“Lincoln unfortunately, we have trails up at Branched Oak, and at Wilderness Park, which is kind of ours, kind of not because it’s also a hiking and horse trail, so we wanted to make something tailored for what we wanted,” said trail leader James Krist.

Van Dorn Park has had mountain bike trails built in this spot in the past, but nothing like this.

“There has been an informal trail that we’ve created every fall for a series of Cyclo-cross races that we do, but now we’re going to add onto it and make it permanent,” Krist said.

Lincoln’s Parks and Recreation Board approved the project back in July, but the city will not be paying for the trail, or building it.

“A group called THOR, or ‘Trails Have Our Respect', as well as local volunteers will all be creating, funding and maintaining the trail,” Krist said.

Volunteers will be building the track over the next two weekends, Aug. 8 and 9, and Aug. 15 and 16, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. After they are finished, the trail will be officially open to the public.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Madsen’s issued second closure order, still open

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Less than three hours after Lancaster County District Court Judge John A. Colborn dismissed the City of Lincoln’s injunction request, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department issued a second closure order, requiring Madsen’s Bowling and Billiards to shut down for Directed Health Measure violations.

News

Madsen’s issued second closure order, still open

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ellis Wiltsey and Bill Schammert
Less than three hours after a judge dismissed the City of Lincoln's injunction request, Madsen's Bowling and Billiards has been given a second closure order.

News

Center for People in Need impacted by rising grocery prices

Updated: 1 hour ago
10/11 NOW at 6

News

Center for People in Need sees record numbers as grocery prices rise

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Huck
With grocery prices increasing and unemployment remaining high, non-profits in Lincoln are seeing more need than ever before.

Latest News

News

Shooting in Northeast Lincoln

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Spencer Hansen
Lincoln Police have responded to a shooting on Ervin Street, just off of N 56th and Fremont Street.

Can Care-A-Van

75,000 lbs of food collected Thursday during Can Care-a-Van

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The 10/11 Can Care-a-Van continues with stops in Columbus, York, Lexington and Nebraska City.

Back To School

Norris teacher retires earlier than planned, says the risk is too high

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
A Norris teacher is saying goodbye to her classroom and retiring a few years earlier than she planned.

News

Norris teacher retires early due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 4 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5

News

Former Husker battles COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Keven Lightner is in the intensive care unit while battling COVID-19.

News

Test Nebraska July statistics released

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Through Test Nebraska, a total of 2,010 Nebraska residents tested positive for COVID-19 during the month of July.