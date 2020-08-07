LPS hiring food-service employees for 2020-21 school year

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools is hiring food-service employees to work in schools during the 2020-21 school year. LPS announced on Friday it needed more than 30 part-time positions.

LPS is hiring for three different positions: part-time food-service employees, substitute food-service employees and manager trainees.

Part-time, from 9:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Monday through Friday, food service employees are the largest need.

All of the positions are eligible for benefits, including premium PPO or High Deductible health insurance plans, dental, vision and a pension. There is room for advancement and the opportunity to take on additional hours, if desired.

“These jobs really offer people a chance to make a positive difference in the lives of children,” said LPS Director of Nutrition Services Edith Zumwalt.

LPS is also is a need for transportation and school paraeducators and part-time custodians. Individuals can learn more and apply by visiting the “Jobs” link at the bottom of the front page of LPS.org.

