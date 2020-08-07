Advertisement

LPS hiring food-service employees for 2020-21 school year

(Source: LPS)
(Source: LPS)(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools is hiring food-service employees to work in schools during the 2020-21 school year. LPS announced on Friday it needed more than 30 part-time positions.

LPS is hiring for three different positions: part-time food-service employees, substitute food-service employees and manager trainees.

Part-time, from 9:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Monday through Friday, food service employees are the largest need.

All of the positions are eligible for benefits, including premium PPO or High Deductible health insurance plans, dental, vision and a pension. There is room for advancement and the opportunity to take on additional hours, if desired.

“These jobs really offer people a chance to make a positive difference in the lives of children,” said LPS Director of Nutrition Services Edith Zumwalt.

LPS is also is a need for transportation and school paraeducators and part-time custodians. Individuals can learn more and apply by visiting the “Jobs” link at the bottom of the front page of LPS.org.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

OPS to move to 100% remote learning; superintendent to ‘make athletes mad’ with announcement Friday

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Cecelia Jenkins
Today we find out if Omaha Public Schools will have fall sports. In a late-night virtual meeting, OPS Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Logan stated her decision could make the “athletes mad.”

News

Madsen’s remains open despite closure order

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Ellis Wiltsey
The Health Department posted several signs saying that Madsen’s is closed until authorized to reopen by interim Health Director Pat Lopez.

News

LIVE at 2:30PM: Lincoln’s Response to COVID-19

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Jacob Elliott
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials will update the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at a briefing on Friday at 2:30 p.m.

National

Online child exploitation reports surge during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about bill targeting child sexual abuse

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Man accused of forcing woman to meet men to rob

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Police said the man would force a woman to arrange meetings with men who would instead be robbed.

News

$15,000 in gas station merchandise stolen from truck parked outside Lincoln hotel

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
About 750 pieces of merchandise, including charging cables, ear buds, hats and sunglasses was stolen from the truck.

News

Good Samaritans protected by new law

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Press Release
A new law in Nebraska looks to protect those who come to the rescue of child stranded in hot cars.

News

Mixed expectations for Nebraska economy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Press Release
A poll of Nebraska businesses finds low confidence level, higher expectations.

News

Flu vaccine research at UNL takes interesting turn

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Press Release
A project underway at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is helping search for a flu vaccine with products that may surprise you.