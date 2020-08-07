Madsen’s remains open despite closure order

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As of 1 p.m. on Friday, Madsen’s Billiards and Bowling was still open for business.

Friday morning before the business opened, the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department posted several signs saying that Madsen’s is closed until authorized to reopen by Interim Health Director Pat Lopez.

Thursday evening, Madsen’s was given a second order to close, just hours after a judge threw out an injunction filed by the City against the business to order it to close.

Owner Benjamin Madsen, employees, and a group of patrons gathered outside of the business right at 11 a.m. when doors opened and then they went in the bar-side entrance as a group.

Since then, the business has been steadily filling up, many coming during the lunch rush.

We spoke with one man who said he goes to Madsen’s to play pool every Friday. He said he stopped by Thursday night to make sure that he would still be able to play on Friday.

“I thought if it was closed we wouldn’t be able to play pool,” the patron said. “I stopped by yesterday and they said yeah we’ll be open.”

Many regulars say coming out Friday is about supporting the Madsen family.

“It’s not an act of defiance, I’m standing up for my rights,” said Richard Esquivel. “I’d be here or any other place defending our rights.”

Madsen’s is open until 2 a.m. every day.

This is a developing story, we will bring you updates as they become available.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.