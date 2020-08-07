Advertisement

Madsen’s remains open despite closure order

Madsen's Bowling and Billards
Madsen's Bowling and Billards(Abbie Petersen)
By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As of 1 p.m. on Friday, Madsen’s Billiards and Bowling was still open for business.

Friday morning before the business opened, the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department posted several signs saying that Madsen’s is closed until authorized to reopen by Interim Health Director Pat Lopez.

Thursday evening, Madsen’s was given a second order to close, just hours after a judge threw out an injunction filed by the City against the business to order it to close.

Owner Benjamin Madsen, employees, and a group of patrons gathered outside of the business right at 11 a.m. when doors opened and then they went in the bar-side entrance as a group.

Since then, the business has been steadily filling up, many coming during the lunch rush.

We spoke with one man who said he goes to Madsen’s to play pool every Friday. He said he stopped by Thursday night to make sure that he would still be able to play on Friday.

“I thought if it was closed we wouldn’t be able to play pool,” the patron said. “I stopped by yesterday and they said yeah we’ll be open.”

Many regulars say coming out Friday is about supporting the Madsen family.

“It’s not an act of defiance, I’m standing up for my rights,” said Richard Esquivel. “I’d be here or any other place defending our rights.”

Madsen’s is open until 2 a.m. every day.

This is a developing story, we will bring you updates as they become available.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

OPS to move to 100% remote learning; superintendent to ‘make athletes mad’ with announcement Friday

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Cecelia Jenkins
Today we find out if Omaha Public Schools will have fall sports. In a late-night virtual meeting, OPS Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Logan stated her decision could make the “athletes mad.”

News

LPS hiring food-service employees for 2020-21 school year

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Public Schools is hiring food service employees to work in schools during the 2020-21 school year.

News

LIVE at 2:30PM: Lincoln’s Response to COVID-19

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Jacob Elliott
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials will update the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at a briefing on Friday at 2:30 p.m.

National

Online child exploitation reports surge during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about bill targeting child sexual abuse

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Man accused of forcing woman to meet men to rob

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Police said the man would force a woman to arrange meetings with men who would instead be robbed.

News

$15,000 in gas station merchandise stolen from truck parked outside Lincoln hotel

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
About 750 pieces of merchandise, including charging cables, ear buds, hats and sunglasses was stolen from the truck.

News

Good Samaritans protected by new law

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Press Release
A new law in Nebraska looks to protect those who come to the rescue of child stranded in hot cars.

News

Mixed expectations for Nebraska economy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Press Release
A poll of Nebraska businesses finds low confidence level, higher expectations.

News

Flu vaccine research at UNL takes interesting turn

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Press Release
A project underway at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is helping search for a flu vaccine with products that may surprise you.