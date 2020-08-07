Man accused of forcing woman to meet men to rob

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police have a arrested a man they say would force a woman to arrange meetings with men who would instead be robbed.

Quinnton Bledsoe, 27, of Omaha was arrested for robbery, burglary and pandering during a traffic stop around 10 p.m. Thursday near 1st and Cornhusker Highway.

According to LPD, earlier in the day, Bledsoe kicked in the door of an apartment rented by a man who was planning to meet a woman he had met online.

The victim told police Bledsoe showed up with the woman before kicking in his door and stealing a suitcase containing clothing, which was later located in a hotel room rented by the woman.

LPD said the woman told police Bledsoe forced her to arrange meetings with men for money.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.