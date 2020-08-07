Advertisement

Man accused of forcing woman to meet men to rob

Quinnton Bledsoe (KOLN)
Quinnton Bledsoe (KOLN)(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police have a arrested a man they say would force a woman to arrange meetings with men who would instead be robbed.

Quinnton Bledsoe, 27, of Omaha was arrested for robbery, burglary and pandering during a traffic stop around 10 p.m. Thursday near 1st and Cornhusker Highway.

According to LPD, earlier in the day, Bledsoe kicked in the door of an apartment rented by a man who was planning to meet a woman he had met online.

The victim told police Bledsoe showed up with the woman before kicking in his door and stealing a suitcase containing clothing, which was later located in a hotel room rented by the woman.

LPD said the woman told police Bledsoe forced her to arrange meetings with men for money.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Online child exploitation reports surge during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 18 minutes ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about bill targeting child sexual abuse

Updated: 30 minutes ago

News

$15,000 in gas station merchandise stolen from truck parked outside Lincoln hotel

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
About 750 pieces of merchandise, including charging cables, ear buds, hats and sunglasses was stolen from the truck.

News

Good Samaritans protected by new law

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Press Release
A new law in Nebraska looks to protect those who come to the rescue of child stranded in hot cars.

Latest News

News

Mixed expectations for Nebraska economy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Press Release
A poll of Nebraska businesses finds low confidence level, higher expectations.

News

Flu vaccine research at UNL takes interesting turn

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Press Release
A project underway at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is helping search for a flu vaccine with products that may surprise you.

News

Lincoln COVID-19 Response Fund awards $30,000 to Malone Center

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Malone Center serves families, youth, seniors, and the Lincoln community with inclusive, social, cultural, educational, employment, and welfare services.

News

Lincoln to get new mountain bike trail soon

Updated: 2 hours ago
10/11 NOW at Ten

News

Back to School FAQ - August 7

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
Back to School FAQ is a new daily segment on 10/11 NOW at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

News

10/11 This Morning's Good News Friday - 1011Now

Updated: 3 hours ago