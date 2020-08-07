Advertisement

Man charged in January temple vandalism arrested for auto theft

Noah Miller
Noah Miller(Lincoln Police)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

A man who was arrested for spray painting swastikas on a Lincoln temple in January was arrested Thursday for several other crimes. Noah Miller, 21, is accused of driving a stolen car, shoplifting and stealing items from a car.

A man reported his Chevy Impala was stolen from the parking lot of an apartment complex near 25th and J Streets on July 15. The unoccupied car was located on July 22 at an apartment complex near 38th Street and Eagle Ridge Road, just south of Pine Lake Road. Police said the vehicle had been spray painted black with significant interior damage.

Police believe Miller drove that vehicle to Scheels and shoplifted a pair of Nike shoes and two beanies on July 16 around 7 p.m. When confronted by Security, video surveillance shows a man with Miller’s description fleeing in a white Chevy impala with no plates.

Miller is accused of stealing a Nintendo game system from a Jeep Patriot on June 30 in the Capitol Beach neighborhood.

Miller was arrested for these crimes on August 6. Miller was located at the Luxury Inn at 2940 NW 12th Street and taken into custody.

Miller was arrested for felony theft by receiving for the stolen auto. He was also cited for theft by shoplifting and theft by unlawful taking for the larceny from auto case.

