Omaha-area officials urge public to take COVID-19 seriously

Omaha Councilman Ben Gray, Douglas County Commissioner Chris Rodgers pressing area to 'yield' to the virus
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two Omaha-metro officials who have been vocal during the debate about a local face mask mandate gave comments following the OPS news conference Friday about the district’s decision to move to 100% remote learning.

Omaha City Councilman Ben Gray and Chris Rodgers, a Douglas County Commissioner who is also president of the Douglas County Board of Health, were both supportive of Dr. Logan’s decision.

“I think that Dr. Logan made the absolute right decision,” Gray said, noting that it is going to be challenging for some families.

“We’ve got to stop playing with this virus,” he said.

Gray said he will be voting in favor of a face mask mandate at Tuesday’s emergency meeting of the City Council.

“We aren’t going to break this. We have got to yield to this,” Rodgers said. “...The virus is the driver. ...and for the next 18 months, it’s going to be driving.”

Rodgers said even with a vaccine, the timeline won’t be quick. When it breaks us, then we have to shut down, which no one wants, he said.

The environment of both work and learning are going to have to change, he said.

“We thought were in Phase Two, but we’re probably in the second or third quarter of Phase One,” Rodgers said.

