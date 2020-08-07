OPS cancels fall sports during remote learning

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several Lincoln schools are searching for new opponents during the 2020 fall sports season. Omaha Public Schools announced on Friday it is not allowing athletic competition during the first quarter of the schools year while remote learning.

Lincoln Southwest is scheduled for four games against OPS opponents during the upcoming football season. In addition, Lincoln Southeast is slated to host Omaha North in its season opener on August 28th. Lincoln High, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Northeast, and Lincoln Pius X also have holes in their schedules now.

The 2020 NSAA fall sports season includes football, volleyball, softball, cross country, boys tennis, and girls golf.

