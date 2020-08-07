OPS to move to 100% remote learning; superintendent to ‘make athletes mad’ with announcement Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Schools will go to 100% remote learning starting Aug. 18, according to an Omaha Education Association memo.

“ALL students and staff will be full remote starting AUGUST 18th,” the memo states. That will extend at least through the first quarter, which ends Oct. 16.

School was previously planned to start next week, but the district will now be offering an in-service and allow teachers work time to prepare for the following week.

OPS is requiring staff to teach their remote lesson from their classrooms, according to the OEA memo.

Staff with school-aged children will be allowed to bring their kids — including those who are also doing remote-learning classes — into the building while they’re teaching, the memo states, but they will be required to remain in the room.

As of now, staff are still getting a three-week winter break starting Dec. 14.

About fall sports

Today we find out if Omaha Public Schools will have fall sports.

In a late-night virtual meeting, OPS Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Logan stated her decision could make the “athletes mad.”

In a zoom meeting, Logan spoke with the South Omaha Neighborhood Alliance. She talked about the process of re-opening schools to students.

The superintendent also talked about contact tracing and how that impacted school athletics, where there have already been positive cases.

Dr. Logan said the district sacrificed the beginning of the school year so they could have sports.

She called it a bad move.

She said she will be speaking about all of this Friday with the school board and says some athletes will be mad.

“I’ll be sharing with the board tomorrow very bad news. Our athletes are going to be mad, but we can either have school or we can have sports — can’t have both,” Logan said. “There’s a lot of spread, we just had to quarantine 17 in one school off one very close contact on maybe Tuesday.”

Late last month, Omaha Public Schools canceled the rest of its summer activities, including practices, to further limit groups.

