Playing football in rural Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - While some places are pressing pause on high school fall sports being played, football practice is underway south of Stromsburg, Nebraska. Trying to capitalize on last year’s momentum, the Cross County football team begins its season on August 21st at Blue Hill.

Many are wondering, where COVID-19 cases are lower, if football can be played safely this fall.

“Down here in Class C and D, small schools, it’s not as bad, cases are pretty low, so I think we should have a football season.,” said Christian Rystrom, a senior fullback and linebacker for the Cougars.

Cross County made a magical run in last year’s playoffs making it all the way to the semifinals in Class D1.

