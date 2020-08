LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a reported shooting on Ervin Street, just off of N 56th and Fremont Streets, just before 7 p.m. Thursday evening.

A 10/11 NOW reporter on the scene said one man was taken away in an ambulance.

No other details are available at this time. This is a developing story. Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates.

