“Sweat”-er Weather This Weekend...

The Heat Is On This Weekend !(KOLN)
By Ken Siemek
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Hot and humid conditions will dominate your weekend with temperatures in the 90s...dew points in the 70s (UGH !)...and heat index values topping 100° at times. Lincoln should see highs both Saturday and Sunday between 90° and 95°.

We’ll also have to keep an eye on thunderstorm chances. A disturbance aloft is expected to bring strong-to-severe thunderstorm development to parts of northern and western Nebraska Saturday afternoon and Saturday night...with these ‘storms pushing into eastern Nebraska late Saturday night and into early Sunday morning.

Another round of potentially strong thunderstorms may develop Sunday afternoon and Sunday night as a cold front drops into northern Nebraska. Ahead of the front very hot and very humid conditions will continue for the second-half of your weekend...then comes the thunderstorm chance...followed by cooler conditions for your Monday. Periodic thunderstorm chances and seasonably warm temperatures are then expected for much of next week...with highs averaging in the mid-to-upper 80s...which is just about where we should be for the middle of August.

