Advertisement

Texas boy delivers care packages to essential workers

By KFOX Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CNN) -- With a little drive and a whole lot of hearts, a boy in El Paso, Texas is doing his part to help his community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Five-year-old Wilburt Coleman has been going door to door, giving care packages to families with essential workers and those most vulnerable to the virus.

“He would go down the street to the corner and he would water the neighbor’s grass every morning,” Wilburt’s mother, Cheree Coleman, said. “And he would always say, ‘Mama, I think he needs hand sanitizer.’”

As cases started to rise back in March, Coleman and Wilburt decided they were going to start collecting supplies for neighbors.

“It started small with the mail man,” Coleman said. “And the garbage man,” Wilbert added.

Now Coleman says its been their mission to buy essentials for those considered essential every morning starting at 6 a.m. She says they hit up four Walmarts and a Target in just one hour.

“One lady was like, ‘You’re nothing but a hoarder!’ And I’m like, “You don’t even know what I’m doing ma’am,” Coleman said.

Afterwards, the essentials are packed up and personally delivered by Wilburt.

Coleman hopes that Wilburt’s efforts spread a little kindness during tough times and gives us all a reason to smile.

Copyright 2020 KFOX via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Plane skids off runway in India, some injuries reported

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Rajiv Jain, a spokesman for the Civil Aviation Ministry, confirmed the accident and said the plane broke into two pieces.

News

Flu vaccine research at UNL takes interesting turn

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Press Release
A project underway at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is helping search for a flu vaccine with products that may surprise you.

News

Lincoln COVID-19 Response Fund awards $30,000 to Malone Center

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Malone Center serves families, youth, seniors, and the Lincoln community with inclusive, social, cultural, educational, employment, and welfare services.

National

Suspension lifted of Georgia student who took crowded hallway photo

Updated: 28 minutes ago
A Georgia high school student says she was suspended after she posted a photo of a crowded school hallway on social media.

Coronavirus

Georgia high school student punished for crowded hallways picture

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
A Georgia high school student says she was suspended after she posted a photo of a crowded school hallway on social media. That suspension has since been lifted.

Latest News

News

Lincoln to get new mountain bike trail soon

Updated: 30 minutes ago
10/11 NOW at Ten

National Politics

Virus aid talks on brink of collapse, sides ‘very far apart’

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
A breakdown in the talks would put at risk more than $100 billion to help reopen schools, a fresh round of $1,200 direct payments to most people and hundreds of billions of dollars for state and local governments to help them avoid furloughing workers and cutting services as tax revenues shrivel.

National

Hasbro pulls Trolls doll after complaints of inappropriately placed button

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Gray News Staff
The Change.org petition to pull the toy has hundreds of thousands of signatures.

National

Appeals court revives House lawsuit for McGahn’s testimony

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The matter now returns to the panel for consideration of other legal issues.

National Politics

Ford, Bush presidential adviser Brent Scowcroft dies at 95

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DOUGLASS K. DANIEL
Brent Scowcroft, who played a prominent role in American foreign policy as national security adviser to Presidents Gerald Ford and George H.W. Bush and was a Republican voice against the 2003 invasion of Iraq, has died. He was 95.

National

President Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TALI ARBEL
President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered an unspecified ban on “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat.