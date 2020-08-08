A Steamy Sunday Forecast...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sunday could be one of the hottest days so far this year in Lincoln as temperatures are expected to surge into the middle 90s across much of the state. So far in 2020, the hottest temperature Lincoln has seen is 96° back on June 2nd and July 18th.

The hottest temperatures Lincoln has seen so far in 2020. (KOLN)

The forecast on Sunday is for temperatures statewide to reach the mid and upper 90s with some triple digits possible across western and southwestern Nebraska. The forecast high in Lincoln is 95° - again, one of the hottest temperatures we’ll have seen thus far in 2020.

Very hot and very humid conditions expected on Sunday with highs reaching the mid to upper 90s across the state. (KOLN)

Dew points are expected to stay quite high, generally sitting in the low to mid 70s for most of central and eastern Nebraska. The combination of high heat and high humidity will lead to feels like temperatures anywhere from the mid 90s to around 105° by Sunday afternoon.

Heat index values are forecast to reach anywhere between 95° and 105° across the state on Sunday afternoon. (KOLN)

As always, temperatures and feels like temperatures as high as they’re expected to be on Sunday, please use extreme caution if you’re spending an extended amount of time outside and make sure to drink plenty of water and take breaks when you can. Also please make sure to check on the very young and the very old as they are most prone to heat related illnesses.

As far as clouds and rain are concerned, Lincoln could see some scattered storms Saturday night into early on Sunday and we will likely start Sunday with partly to mostly cloudy skies early in the day before skies become mainly sunny by the afternoon. As we head towards Sunday evening, an approaching cold front will lead to increasing clouds and another chance for some showers and storms Sunday night into the day on Monday. That cold front will offer us cooler temperatures to start the week next week, but the boundary is expected to stall out across the area, which will lead to additional thunderstorm chances on Monday.

