Advertisement

Mid-American Conference cancels fall football due to virus

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, members of the Miami of Ohio team hold the champion trophy after the Mid-American Conference championship NCAA college football game against Central Michigan, in Detroit. The Mid-American Conference on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, became the first league competing at college football’s highest level to cancel its fall season because of COVID-19 concerns. With the MAC’s 12 schools facing a significant financial burden by trying to maintain costly coronavirus protocols, the conference’s university presidents made the decision to explore a spring season.
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, members of the Miami of Ohio team hold the champion trophy after the Mid-American Conference championship NCAA college football game against Central Michigan, in Detroit. The Mid-American Conference on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, became the first league competing at college football’s highest level to cancel its fall season because of COVID-19 concerns. With the MAC’s 12 schools facing a significant financial burden by trying to maintain costly coronavirus protocols, the conference’s university presidents made the decision to explore a spring season.(Carlos Osorio | AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Mid-American Conference on Saturday became the first league at college football's highest level to cancel its fall season because of the pandemic.

“I’m heartbroken we are in this place,” MAC Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher said.

With the MAC’s 12 schools facing a significant financial burden by trying to maintain costly coronavirus protocols, and the uncertainty that campuses can be opened safely, the conference’s university presidents made the decision to cancel all fall sports — including soccer and volleyball — and explore making them up in the spring season.

Though postponing could also prove costly without revenue generated by football media rights deals and ticket sales.

“It would be naive to say that you don’t give thought and consideration to what the financial ramifications or any decision are, but this was a health and well-being decision first and foremost,” Steinbrecher said. “As we sit here today we don’t know what this will mean financially and how the rest of the fall plays out.”

He added the decision was unanimous among the membership.

“It’s a bitter one, but we believe it’s the right one based on the medical from or medical advisory board,” he said.

Steinbrecher said the conference will make every effort to provide opportunities in the spring and the decision only effects fall sports, not basketball or others that begin in the second semester such as baseball, softball and lacrosse.

MAC schools rely heavily on revenue from road games against power conference teams. Most of those games were canceled when the Power Five went to exclusively or mostly conference games. Without them, the strain became too great of trying to keep players and staff safe during a pandemic.

The conference that built a brand name — #MACtion — and managed to score an ESPN deal by playing football games on Tuesdays and Wednesday nights is now the first to surrender to the pandemic.

The MAC's broadcast rights deal with ESPN with worth about $1 million per year per school, a tiny fraction of what the Power Five conference schools get from their TV contracts — but a significant amount of money for schools that operate with athletic department budgets in the $30 million range.

The move to spring football has already been going on in the second-tier of Division I.

Nine of 13 conferences that play in the Championship Subdivision, have already postponed fall football seasons, with an eye toward making them up in the spring. The first was the Ivy League in early July.

But in FBS, conferences have been putting in place plans — however tentative — for the coming season. The Power Five went first. The Southeastern Conference released its revised 10-game conference-only schedule Friday with much fanfare. The so-called Group of Five conferences, with the American Athletic, Sun Belt, Mountain West and Conference USA, completed schedule models this week.

The MAC was the last one without a stated plan. A meeting of its presidents earlier in the week was expected to produce an agreement on how to go about a fall season, but instead some schools pushed to not play.

The final decision was kicked to a Saturday morning meeting. The news, first reported by the online sports network Stadium, started leaking within 90 minutes of the scheduled start of the meeting. The league soon announced a news conference with its commissioner an hour later.

Steinbrecher said the conference's health experts were uncomfortable with the idea that athletes would be facing a higher level of risk than other students.

“And there’s things to we just don’t completely understand about this virus at this point,” he said. “We’re comfortable that we’re making the right decision for collegiate athletics.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Lebanon PM to introduce bill proposing early elections amid fury over massive blast

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The blast claimed at least 154 lives, wounded more than 5,000 people and laid waste to the country’s largest port and nearby areas.

National

Portland protests persist as some bring flashes of violence

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS
More protests are expected in Portland, Oregon, throughout the weekend following violent demonstrations this week as unrest in the Northwest city continues.

National

‘I lost all trust in restrooms:’ Calif. family finds 6-foot-long snake in toilet

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By KOVR Staff
Irma Zambrano says her husband went to use the restroom before work when he found the six-foot-long boa constrictor.

National

Security forces clash with protesters in Beirut

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Security forces have fired tear gas at protesters demonstrating against the government in Beirut.

Latest News

National

‘I lost all trust in restrooms:’ Calif. couple finds 6-foot-long snake in toilet

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Irma Zambrano says her husband went to use the restroom before work when he found the six-foot-long boa constrictor.

News

Big Ten continues practices; delays padded practices

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Big Ten Conference announced on Saturday their plans to continue practices.

National

Investigation begins into India plane crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
India recovers the flight data recorder from the wreckage of the plane that crashed Friday.

National

Rescue teams secure buildings, search for survivors days after blast in Beirut

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
CNN's Arwa Damon is with rescue teams as they secure buildings and make sure all victims have been rescued.

National

Survivors of deadly India crash say plane swayed violently

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS
The plane swayed violently as it approached a hilltop runway drenched in monsoon rain, and moments later the special return flight for Indians stranded abroad by the pandemic skidded off, nosedived and cracked in two, leaving 18 dead and more than 120 injured.

National

At least 8 soldiers dead in blast outside Somali army base

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By ABDI GULED
A Somali police officer says at least eight soldiers are dead and more than 14 others wounded after a suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle at the gates of a military base in Somalia’s capital.